September 19, 2025 11:25 AM 1 min read

Micron Technology Q4 Preview: Poised To Benefit From Continued AI Adoption, Analysts Say

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Micron Technology Inc MU is gearing up to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Here are some analyst projections:

JPMorgan: Micron Technology preannounced results last month. The firm reported upside to revenue, gross margin, and earnings. The upside was primarily driven by better-than-expected pricing across various end-markets, including AI-datacenter, smartphone, and personal computers.

The company is likely to announce its November quarter guidance "solidly ahead of expectations," given the favorable pricing environment and robust bit demand, Sur said. "Upward pressure on NAND pricing due to tightening S-D dynamics we think also provides an additional upside lever to margins in the near term," he further wrote.

Rosenblatt Securities: Micron Technology could report a "modest" beat to its preannounced results, Cassidy said. The outlook for the November quarter may come in much higher than consensus estimates of $11.8 billion in revenues and non-GAAP earnings of $3.00 per share, he added.

The company is poised to benefit from "constrained DRAM and NAND Flash wafer supply through 2026, alongside accelerating demand from AI workloads," the analyst wrote. He expects sustained datacenter growth from AI server demand, a recovery in the PC market as AI moves to the edge and rising mobile memory demand from AI-enabled phone adoption.

MU Price Action: Shares of Micron Technology had declined by 4.69% to $160.97 at the time of publication on Friday.

