Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares are trading slightly higher on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Meta Platforms unveiled two new smart glasses at its Connect 2025 event: the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard for athletes and the $799 Ray-Ban Display with built-in AR features.

The latter earned praise from investor Gene Munster as the “best bang for the buck.”

Here are the key analysts’ takes on the stock:

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $900.

Post wrote that, after demoing the new Display glasses and Neural Band, the glasses felt functional and not too heavy, stayed out of the main field of view (right side only), and were intuitive to use.

The analyst said the extensive audio/visual use cases and AI enhancement features bolster his view that AR glasses could become the primary device of the AI era.

He cautioned that the $800 price, limited style options and roughly six-hour mixed-use battery make them early for mass adoption.

Even so, with longer battery life and added features, he expects Ray-Ban Gen 2 glasses to continue seeing strong holiday-season sales.

With core growth drivers (expanding AI ads, ramping Reels and messaging monetization) and sizable AI investment, the analyst remains constructive on potential revenue upside and keeps a Buy rating.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated an Overweight rating, with a price target of $875.

Anmuth said Meta’s strong core ad performance continues to justify heavy investment in future growth.

He still models Reality Labs losses of about $19 billion in 2025 and $21 billion in 2026, with roughly $71 billion of capex in 2025.

Anmuth wrote Meta’s effective ownership of the social graph, its wide competitive moat and a consistent focus on product quality and user experience position it to become an enduring long-term blue chip. He argued that Meta operates in rare company on the combined dimensions of scale, growth and profitability, with massive reach and deep engagement reinforcing network effects, while its targeting capabilities deliver substantial value to advertisers.

Anmuth added that the company is concentrating on two major technology waves — AI and the metaverse — and plans to invest into those opportunities while maintaining financial discipline.

In his view, these long-term ambitions are driving a step-up in infrastructure spending to get ahead of a multi-year capacity ramp. Even with heavier outlays, he still projects solid revenue and EPS growth in 2026.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares are trading higher by 1.03% to $783.73 at publication on Thursday.

