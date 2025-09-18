On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM has had a little bit of a lackluster year, but seems to be making a “run for the roses right now.”

Qualcomm and Google Cloud announced on Sept. 8 that they have expanded their relationship to help automakers deliver enhanced in-car experiences through agentic AI.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Vertiv Holdings Co VRT as his final trade.

Vertiv, on Aug. 26, announced it has acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium-based leader in hyperautomation and generative AI software platforms.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas picked iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, saying she still expects stimulus coming over in China.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Northern Trust Corporation NTRS is expected to break out to the upside.

On Sept. 16, Northern Trust announced that Jessica Donohue has joined as head of Product Management for Asset Servicing.

Price Action:

Qualcomm shares rose 0.7% to close at $165.26 on Wednesday.

Vertiv Holdings gained 0.1% to close at $136.83 on Wednesday.

Northern Trust shares gained 0.2% to close at $129.46 during the session.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF gained 1.4% on Wednesday.

