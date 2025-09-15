NRG Energy, CME Group, Bitmine Immersion Technologies And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, picked NRG Energy, Inc. NRG as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Melius Research analyst James West, on Aug. 20, initiated coverage on NRG Energy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $308.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR as her final trade.

Capital Wealth Planning CIO Kevin Simpson named CME Group Inc. CME as his final trade, and hopes for a special dividend this month.

On the earnings front, CME Group is scheduled to announce earnings for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct, 22. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share, up from $2.68 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, compared to $1.58 billion a year earlier.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT as his final trade.

Price Action:

Bitmine Immersion Technologies shares rose 15.3% to close at $55.09 on Friday.

NRG Energy gained 4.4% to close at $164.84 on Friday.

CME Group shares slipped to $262.30 during the session.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained 2.1% on Friday.

