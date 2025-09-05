Skye Bioscience Advances Position In Competitive Obesity Market With Promising Data

On Thursday, Skye Bioscience Inc. SKYE reported positive results from two preclinical obesity studies testing nimacimab, a peripherally-acting CB1-inhibiting monoclonal antibody.

In the first study, nimacimab matched or exceeded the weight loss of Novo Nordisk's NVO monlunabant while showing superior post-treatment maintenance.

You May Also Like: Skye Bioscience’s Obesity Candidate Shows 30% Weight Loss When Combined With This Drug

The second study evaluated nimacimab alongside Eli Lilly's LLY tirzepatide at both optimal and sub-optimal doses, demonstrating enhanced weight loss and reducing the significant rebound typically seen when tirzepatide is stopped.

Across multiple preclinical trials, nimacimab with tirzepatide produced more than 40% weight loss and cut post-treatment weight regain by over 50%.

William Blair analysts highlighted CB1 receptor targeting as a promising strategy, either alone or in combination with GLP-1 drugs.

While first-generation CB1 inhibitors were shelved due to psychiatric side effects, nimacimab's antibody approach focuses on peripheral receptors, with Phase 1 data supporting improved safety.

Despite fierce competition in the obesity market from GLP-1 blockbusters like Ozempic and Zepbound, analysts say even modest market penetration could drive meaningful upside, prompting William Blair to reiterate an Outperform rating on Skye shares.

Price Action: SKYE stock is up 5.18% at $3.94 at the last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock