Dollar Tree storefront with parked cars in front.
September 4, 2025 12:19 PM 2 min read

Dollar Tree Expands Customer Base, Analysts Split On Outlook As Tariff Pressures Loom

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reaffirmed his Outperform rating and $130 price target on Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings were 77 cents per share, including a 20-cent timing benefit from tariffs, beating Feldman’s estimate of 40 cents and the FactSet consensus of 42 cents. Comparable-store sales rose 6.5%, above his 5% forecast and the 5.4% consensus, driven by balanced gains in traffic and ticket growth and strength in both consumables and discretionary items.

Feldman highlighted Dollar Tree’s growing appeal to middle- and upper-income households, noting the company added about 2.4 million new customers in the past year, with two-thirds earning $100,000 or more. Visits from shoppers frequenting stores three or more times a month increased roughly 11%.

He pointed to the company’s expansion of multi-price point products as a way to broaden its customer base while maintaining value, with 85% of revenue still coming from items priced at $2 or less.

Related: Dollar Tree CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs As One Of The ‘Largest Challenges,’ Implements’ Five Levers’ Strategy To Deflect Impact

Near-Term Challenges for Dollar Tree

Despite strong execution, Feldman flagged near-term challenges, including weaker back-to-school sales, intensifying tariff pressures and lower-than-expected TSA fee income from Family Dollar.

Those headwinds influenced management’s cautious near-term outlook, though full-year guidance was raised. Dollar Tree now projects 2025 earnings of $5.32 to $5.72 per share, above its prior $5.15 to $5.65 range and the $5.52 consensus. Comparable sales guidance was also lifted to 4% to 6% from 3% to 5%.

Feldman cut his third-quarter EPS forecast to $1.10 from $1.36, below the consensus of $1.33, citing tariff timing and TSA fee pressure. However, he raised his 2025 EPS estimate to $5.66 from $5.56 and his 2026 projection to $6.62 from $6.50, citing customer growth, margin improvement, and store conversions. He said these drivers should sustain Dollar Tree’s momentum and reinforce its long-term growth story.

Analyst sentiment on Dollar Tree was mixed following its latest results. JPMorgan’s Matthew Boss reiterated an Overweight rating and lifted his price target from $138 to $140, while Truist Securities’ Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy and raised his target from $127 to $129. In contrast, Piper Sandler’s Peter Keith kept a Neutral stance and trimmed his target from $112 to $108.

DLTR Price Action: Dollar Tree shares were trading lower by 2.29% at $99.70 at publication Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock

