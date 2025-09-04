AstraZeneca, Corning And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named AstraZeneca PLC AZN as his final trade.

On Aug. 20, AstraZeneca released complete results from the ​BaxHTN Phase 3 trial evaluating ​baxdrostat. The Cambridge, U.K.-based company released the topline data in July.

The study showed ​baxdrostat demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in mean seated systolic blood pressure (SBP) at two doses (2mg and 1mg) compared with placebo at 12 weeks.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT, saying Bitcoin BTC/USD has bounced off the lows and sees the upward trend resuming.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas named Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF SPHD as her final trade.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Corning Incorporated GLW as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst Joshua Spector, on Sept. 2, upgraded Corning from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $65 to $84.

Price Action:

AstraZeneca shares gained 2.4% to settle at $82.11 on Wednesday.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF gained 1.3% on Wednesday.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF rose 0.2% during the session.

Corning shares gained 1.3% to settle at $69.34 on Wednesday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock