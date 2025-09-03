AppLovin signage
September 3, 2025 7:46 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer: AppLovin Calls For Prudence, This Health Care Stock Is 'Pure Spec'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer doesn’t recommend buying more AppLovin Corporation APP stock.

“Let's take a little off the table just to be prudent,” Cramer added.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler, on Aug. 28, maintained AppLovin with a Sector Outperform rating and raised the price target from $450 to $575.

Ameris Bancorp ABCB is a “very good regional” bank.

Lending support to his choice, Ameris, on July 28, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT is a “pure spec,” Cramer said. “Own it, but count it as part of your speculative portfolio and no more than that.”

As per the recent news, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, on Sept. 2, said 4FRONT-1 Phase 3 trial enrollment continues to exceed expectations, with enrollment completion now expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Cramer said SiTime Corporation SITM is just a “very good” company.

Supporting his view, Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks, on Aug. 29, reiterated SiTime with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $250 to $270.

Cramer said he likes D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI. “I see your DR Horton and I raise you with Toll Brothers TOL,” he added.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid, on Sept. 2, maintained D.R. Horton with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $175 to $190.

Price Action:

  • AppLovin shares rose 0.6% to settle at $481.73 on Tuesday.
  • D.R. Horton shares gained 0.5% to close at $170.26.
  • Ameris Bancorp shares fell 0.9% to settle at $72.65.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares fell 0.3% to close at $6.14.
  • SiTime shares fell 3.7% to settle at $232.83 on Tuesday.

