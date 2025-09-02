On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported earnings two weeks ago and there was a bout of profit taking.

The stock is now clawing back and is close to its 52-week high.

On Aug. 13, Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $14.67 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. The networking equipment maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 97 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes ServiceNow, Inc. NOW here as new AI tools are boosting average selling prices.

ServiceNow, on July 23, reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.22 billion. It beat the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.

Amy Raskin, CIO at Chevy Chase Trust, said Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, stock has been cut in half on Eylea concerns.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, on Aug. 26, shared data from the Phase 3 NIMBLE trial assessing investigational cemdisiran monotherapy in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Truist Financial Corporation TFC as her final trade.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo, on Aug. 21, downgraded Truist from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $47 price target.

Price Action For Cisco And Others

Cisco fell 0.5% to settle at $69.09 during the session.

ServiceNow shares fell 1.2% to settle at $917.46 on Friday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to close at $580.70 during the session.

Truist Financial shares gained 0.1% to settle at $46.82 on Friday.

