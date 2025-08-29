Gap Shares Rise As JPMorgan Sees Inflection Point Under CEO's Merchandising Playbook

Retailers are navigating a challenging landscape marked by shifting consumer preferences and unpredictable weather patterns, which impact seasonal sales. In this environment, companies like Gap, Inc. GAP are striving to adapt their strategies to maintain growth and profitability.

Gap shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company reported second-quarter in-line revenue of $3.73 billion on Thursday and EPS of 57 cents, topping the consensus of 55 cents.

Gap expects third-quarter revenue to be between $3.86 billion and $3.90 billion versus estimates of $3.91 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also affirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $15.25 billion to $15.40 billion versus estimates of $15.33 billion.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew R. Boss reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock, raising the price target from $29 to $32.

Boss writes that CFO Katrina O'Connell attributed a sluggish start in May and June to cold, wet weather that muted seasonal demand—leaving consolidated comps roughly flat—before momentum rebounded to an estimated mid-single-digit increase in July as fall drops and back-to-school products hit stores.

For the quarter, same-store sales rose about 1%, with brand-level results showing Gap at +4% and Old Navy at +2%, Banana Republic outperforming at +4%, and Athleta lagging at −9%.

On Boss's math, close to 90% of the portfolio is now delivering low-to-mid single-digit comps, powered by efforts to "reignite" marketing and merchandising at Gap, "reassert" category leadership in Denim/Active/Kids/Baby at Old Navy, and "re-establish" product and storytelling at Banana Republic.

Boss estimates July/August two-year stacked comps in the high single digits.

If that pace holds through September and October, the analyst expects third-quarter same-store sales to potentially be in the high single digits—more than twice the roughly 3% outlook.

Boss says Gap is at an inflection point under CEO Richard Dickson's playbook, which emphasizes sharper merchandising and marketing across all four brands.

The analyst sees a path to low- to mid-single-digit sales growth and annual operating-margin expansion back toward 8%–10%.

The drivers, Boss adds, are SG&A leverage—where efficiencies more than offset ongoing "strategic reinvestments"—and modest gross-margin gains from ROD leverage given sub-1% revenue growth after roughly 800 store closures since before the pandemic.

The analyst notes that capital allocation could yield ~$650 million in annual net free cash flow, enabling buybacks that would add around 4% to EPS and support ~14% EPS growth, resulting in a mid- to high-teens total shareholder return profile.

GAP Price Action: Gap shares were up 1.22% at $21.94 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $16.98 to $29.29, according to Benzinga Pro data.

