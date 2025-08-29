Amphenol logo on smartphone in front of a stock chart
Jim Cramer Says Amphenol, EMCOR Group Are Worth Holding On To

Amphenol Corporation APH is an “amazing” company, according to Jim Cramer.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer said the high-speed cable manufacturer is “highly-valued” right now. “I can't say chase the stock,” he adds. “If I owned it, I guess I'd hold it.”

Baird analyst Luke Junk, on Aug. 19, maintained Amphenol with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $118 to $127.

Meanwhile, Circle Internet Group CRCL needs to come down, Crame says.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell, on Aug. 20, maintained Circle Internet Group with a Hold and lowered the price target from $163 to $123.

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is a good company, Cramer said. “I would hold on to the stock. I can't push it right here because it's had such a move.”

On the earnings front, EMCOR Group, on July 31, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.72 per share, beating market estimates of $5.74 per share. The company's sales came in at $4.30 billion versus expectations of $4.11 billion.

When asked about Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI, Cramer says he’s “got to send you to DraftKings DKNG.”

Price Action:

  • Amphenol shares rose 1.6% to settle at $111.94 on Thursday.
  • EMCOR shares gained 1.5% to settle at $633.25.
  • Circle Internet shares gained 2.8% to close at $130.94.
  • Rush Street Interactive shares gained 2.4% to settle at $22.33 on Thursday.
Overview
