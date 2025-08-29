Amphenol Corporation APH is an “amazing” company, according to Jim Cramer.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer said the high-speed cable manufacturer is “highly-valued” right now. “I can't say chase the stock,” he adds. “If I owned it, I guess I'd hold it.”

Baird analyst Luke Junk, on Aug. 19, maintained Amphenol with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $118 to $127.

Meanwhile, Circle Internet Group CRCL needs to come down, Crame says.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell, on Aug. 20, maintained Circle Internet Group with a Hold and lowered the price target from $163 to $123.

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is a good company, Cramer said. “I would hold on to the stock. I can't push it right here because it's had such a move.”

On the earnings front, EMCOR Group, on July 31, posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.72 per share, beating market estimates of $5.74 per share. The company's sales came in at $4.30 billion versus expectations of $4.11 billion.

When asked about Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI, Cramer says he’s “got to send you to DraftKings DKNG.”

Price Action:

Amphenol shares rose 1.6% to settle at $111.94 on Thursday.

EMCOR shares gained 1.5% to settle at $633.25.

Circle Internet shares gained 2.8% to close at $130.94.

Rush Street Interactive shares gained 2.4% to settle at $22.33 on Thursday.

