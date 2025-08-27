Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Marriott International, Inc. MAR, which is down around 4% year-to-date.

On the earnings front, Marriott International, on Aug. 5, reported upbeat second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings. The company's second-quarter sales reached $6.74 billion, marking a 4.7% year-on-year increase and surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $6.64 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he remains long on Toast, Inc. TOST.

Supporting his view, Toast reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The company posted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.550 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.521 billion.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said KeyCorp KEY has a 4% dividend yield.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran, on July 28, maintained KeyCorp with a Hold and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, saying there’s still a wave of consolidation coming within the cyberspace and the deal between Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR won’t be the last.

Price Action:

Toast shares gained 1% to settle at $43.88 on Tuesday.

KeyCorp shares rose 1.5% to close at $19.30 during the session.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF fell 0.5% during the session.

Marriott shares fell 0.3% to settle at $267.85 on Tuesday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock