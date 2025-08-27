Marriot signage
August 27, 2025 7:01 AM 2 min read

Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Marriott International, Inc. MAR, which is down around 4% year-to-date.

On the earnings front, Marriott International, on Aug. 5, reported upbeat second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings. The company's second-quarter sales reached $6.74 billion, marking a 4.7% year-on-year increase and surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $6.64 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he remains long on Toast, Inc. TOST.

Supporting his view, Toast reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. The company posted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.550 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.521 billion.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said KeyCorp KEY has a 4% dividend yield.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran, on July 28, maintained KeyCorp with a Hold and raised the price target from $17 to $19.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG, saying there’s still a wave of consolidation coming within the cyberspace and the deal between Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR won’t be the last.

Price Action:

  • Toast shares gained 1% to settle at $43.88 on Tuesday.
  • KeyCorp shares rose 1.5% to close at $19.30 during the session.
  • Global X Cybersecurity ETF fell 0.5% during the session.
  • Marriott shares fell 0.3% to settle at $267.85 on Tuesday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BUG Logo
BUGGlobal X Cybersecurity ETF
$33.32-0.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CYBR Logo
CYBRCyberArk Software Ltd
$438.04-%
KEY Logo
KEYKeyCorp
$19.29-0.05%
MAR Logo
MARMarriott International Inc
$267.85-%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$185.440.66%
TOST Logo
TOSTToast Inc
$44.040.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved