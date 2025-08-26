Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU faces investor concerns over slowing North America growth and rising discounting, but its strong brand, innovation pipeline, and global expansion keep it positioned as a resilient retail growth story.

Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated the Buy rating on Lululemon, lowering the price forecast from $370 to $300.

The firm will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Hutchinson noted that the stock could re-rate if Lululemon delivers second-quarter sales growth of 7–8% and guides a similar pace for the second half.

She cut the price objective, shifting to a 20x P/E basis from 14x EV/EBITDA to align with growth stock valuation methods and reflect a tougher macro backdrop, adding that the selloff offers a good chance to own a high-margin growth name.

Hutchinson pointed out that investors are frustrated by shifting explanations for the slowdown in North America, with the latest reason tied to limited scale on successful innovation.

While Lululemon remains a key retail growth story, supported by its strong brand, innovative products, and substantial international expansion potential, the analyst emphasized the need for clearer evidence that new products can drive a turnaround in North American comps in the second half.

The slowdown in first-quarter international growth across all regions was also viewed as a setback, and confirmation that China and other overseas markets have stabilized would be encouraging.

Despite these issues, the analyst sees international, representing about 25% of sales, as the company's strongest long-term growth opportunity, given the relatively small store base outside North America.

The analyst predicts healthy same-store sales gains to drive further operating margin improvement.

The analyst noted that Lululemon expects a 50-basis-point hit in the second half under its 10%/30% tariff guidance for rest-of-world (ROW) and China.

With current ROW tariffs at 20%, the analyst estimates only a modest additional drag this year due to timing, with the bulk of the impact shifting into next year.

The analyst added that Lululemon is relatively better positioned than its peers thanks to its premium brand and ability to offset costs with slight price increases. However, concerns about rising discounting have been growing.

Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 0.49% to $201.44 at last check Tuesday.

