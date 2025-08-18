CarMax, Uber, IBM And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington said CarMax, Inc. KMX trades at 14 times earnings.

The company also has 7.5% free cash flow yield and 20% earnings growth.

Supporting Van Leeuwen Harrington’s view, JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta, on Aug. 6, upgraded CarMax from Underweight to Neutral.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is within a couple of points of an all-time record high.

On the earnings front, Uber, on Aug. 6. reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 18% year-over-year to $12.65 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Uber reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, said International Business Machines Corporation IBM is 20% off its recent highs and trades at a reasonable 21 times.

Lending support to his choice, IBM, on July 23, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors, said Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE has a 7% dividend yield.

On July 21, Alexandria Real Estate posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Price Action:

Uber shares gained 1.3% to settle at $92.60 on Friday.

IBM shares rose 1.1% to close at $239.72 during the session.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities rose 2.1% to close at $76.09 on Friday.

CarMax fell 0.7% to close at $57.76 during the session.

