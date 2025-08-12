Wynn Resorts, Netflix, Buckle And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken, on Monday, maintained Wynn Resorts with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $122 to $126, while Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $130 to $133.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Netflix, Inc NFLX momentum is going to continue. The stock has come back from the recent lows, he added.

On the earnings front, Netflix, on July 17, reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked The Buckle, Inc. BKE.

On Monday, Buckle reported July net sales of $110.8 million, up 12.3%.

SoFi’s Liz Young-Thomas named The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV as her final trade.

Price Action:

Netflix shares gained 0.6% to settle at $1,218.31 on Monday.

Wynn Resorts shares rose 2.1% to close at $108.63 during the session.

Buckle shares surged 3.6% to close at $54.45 on Monday.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund rose 0.1% during the session.

