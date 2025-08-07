Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER rose slightly in early trading on Thursday, after the company reported upbeat second-quarter results on Wednesday.

Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated a Neutral rating, while reducing the price target from $85 to $84.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $110.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $109.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Wedbush: Uber reported gross bookings of $46.8 billion. That’s up 17.0% year-on-year and ahead of consensus of $46.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.1 billion, with a 16.7% margin, in line with expectations, Devitt said.

Management guided to third-quarter gross bookings of $48.3-$49.8 billion, higher than Street expectations, the analyst stated. "The company continues to report solid growth and margin expansion, and is well-positioned to drive constant currency growth in the high-teens range over the near-term while generating meaningful free cash flow," he further wrote.

JPMorgan: Uber's Delivery gross booking growth accelerated from 18% in Q1 to 20% in the second quarter, ex-FX. Growth in Delivery trips accelerated to 17%, with this being the ninth consecutive quarter of acceleration in Delivery MAPCs (monthly active platform consumers), Anmuth said.

Uber witnessed strength in the US, Australia, Canada, and Mexico, the analyst stated. Uber continues to see “strong momentum in membership penetration,” with solid growth in Uber One members at 36 million in Q2, he further wrote.

Needham: Uber has increasingly distributed capital back to shareholders, McTernan said.

"On Mobility, management is focused on affordability as insurance costs headwinds ease, helping to drive incremental trip demand," the analyst wrote. Importantly, profit per ride continues to rise and this is a "better metric to gauge the health of the segment," he further stated.

Price Action: Shares of Uber had risen by 1.92% to $90.93 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock