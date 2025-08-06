Amgen Delivers Beat And Raise Quarter; Has Strong Late-Stage Pipeline

- Amgen reported 2Q revenue of $9.2bn and non-GAAP EPS of $6.02, topping expectations.
- The company raised its 2025 revenue and earnings guidance.
Amgen Inc‘s AMGN second quarter results demonstrate ongoing development of its late-stage pipeline “to offset end-of-decade losses-of-exclusivity," according to Goldman Sachs.
The Amgen Analyst: Goldman Savhs analyst Salveen Richter reiterated a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $400 to $405.
The Amgen Thesis: The company reported total revenue of $9.2 billion, topping the consensus of $8.9 billion, and non-GAAP earnings of $6.02 per share, coming in higher than the consensus of $5.28 per share, Ritcher said in the note.
The second-quarter beat was driven by the company's rare disease portfolio, Imdelltra, and lower operating expenses, he added.
Management raised their full-year revenue guidance to $35-$36 billion and non-GAAP earning to $20.20-$21.30 per share.
Obesity key phase 2 MariTide readouts are on track for the fourth quarter, while cardiovascular disease phase 3 primary prevention data for Repatha should come in the back half of the year, he mentioned.
"We also look to Ph3 CV outcomes data for Lp(a)-targeting olpasiran by YE26, following NVS/IONS data in 1H26, among other catalysts," Ritcher added.
AMGN Price Action: Shares of Amgen had declined by 4.94% to $285.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday.
