On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Tesla TSLA. “It's in transition from being a car company to being a technology company, and you want to be in there because the tech is worth a lot more than what it's selling for right now,” he added.

Tesla announced in a filing that the company approved an award of 96 million shares of restricted stock to Musk under the company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. The board approved the payment plan on Sunday.

When asked about Accenture ACN, he said, “I can't believe how poorly it's doing. I'm not going to get behind it until we find out what the heck is really going on there.”

HSBC analyst Phani Kanumuri, on July 28, initiated coverage on Accenture with a Reduce rating and announced a price target of $240.

Cramer said he likes Snowflake Inc. SNOW and recommended buying more of the stock.

Snowflake will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 when markets close on Aug. 27. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share. That’s up from 18 cents per share in the year-ago period.

“If they don't get that warranty stuff down, it is just too tough to recommend,” Cramer said when asked about Ford Motor Company F.

Ford, on July 30, reported second-quarter revenue of $46.94 billion. It beat the consensus estimate of $42.77 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The Detroit-based automaker reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, beating estimates of 31 cents per share.

Tesla shares gained 2.2% to settle at $309.26 on Monday.

Accenture shares rose 1.3% to close at $258.78.

Ford shares rose 1.2% to settle at $10.95 on Monday.

Snowflake shares rose 1.7% to settle at $208.48.

