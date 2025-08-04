Airbnb Q2 Preview: Can New Experiences App Help Beat Expectations?

When a company consistently hits its targets, what happens when expectations are set even higher? As Airbnb Inc ABNB prepares to reveal its second-quarter results, analysts are quietly optimistic about a surprise performance that could sway investors’ views.

Airbnb is likely to post "a modest beat" in its second-quarter results, given third-party data and stable nights growth reported by Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, according to BofA Securities.

The Airbnb Analyst: Analyst Justin Post reaffirmed a Neutral rating and price target of $146.

The Airbnb Thesis: Booking reported a sequential acceleration of 50 basis points (bps) in year-on-year nights growth, Post said in the note.

How Airbnb's Experiences Feature Could Boost Growth

While the Street estimates for second-quarter nights booked to show growth of 6.8%, which reflects a sequential deceleration of 1 percentage point, "we think 1pt of upside is possible," he added.

Street estimates assume 7% bookings growth to $22.7 billion and 10% revenue growth to $3.03 billion, which Airbnb is likely to meet or beat, the analyst stated.

Surprising Trends: Nights Booked And Revenue Insights

Any quantifiable progress that management reports for the Airbnb Experiences app that was launched in May "could be positive for the stock," he further wrote.

The recent analyst actions for ABNB depict a mixed sentiment among top-tier financial institutions. While UBS has shown a slightly positive outlook by maintaining a neutral rating and raising its target to $156.00, other firms like Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Wells Fargo have maintained an underweight rating with relatively lower target prices. Truist Securities has shown the most bearish outlook by downgrading the stock to sell and lowering its target price.

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares were up 0.98% at $129.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Boumen Japet via Shutterstock