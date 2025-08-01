On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, Managing Partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named Dominion Energy Inc D as his final trade.

JPMorgan analyst Jeremy Tonet, on July 15, maintained Dominion Energy with an Underweight rating. He also raised the price target from $53 to $56.

Bill Baruch, founder of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, said Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM reported a quarterly beat and almost doubled their free cash flow from the previous quarter.

On July 30, Agnico Eagle Mines reported quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.816 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.547 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Ethan Allen Interiors Inc ETD reported a good earnings report, which is good enough to issue a special dividend of 25 cents per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors, on July 30, reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $160.357 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $152.200 million.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is staying long on Shake Shack Inc SHAK.

The burger chain on Thursday reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents.

Price Action:

Dominion Energy shares gained 0.3% to close at $58.45 on Thursday.

Agnico Eagle Mines shares gained 0.8% to close at $124.36 during the session.

Ethan Allen Interiors shares gained 2% to close at $29.77.

Shake Shack shares jumped 14.6% to settle at $120.34.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock