July 31, 2025 12:22 PM 1 min read

Etsy Expects Positive GMS Growth In Q3, Analysts Raise Price Targets

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shares of Etsy Inc ETSY tanked in early trading on Thursday after the company reported mixed second-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Cantor Fitzgerald: Etsy reported its quarterly gross merchandise sales (GMS) and EBITDA above Street estimates by 2% and 4%, respectively, Mathivanan said in a note. While declines at core Etsy moderated to -5% year-on-year, Depop's total GMS growth accelerated to +35%, with US GMS growing 54%, he added.

The company plans to continue investing in Depop's brand awareness into the back half of the year, the analyst state. The third-quarter guidance is "encouraging and paints an optimistic path for return to positive GMS growth," he further wrote.

Needham: Etsy reported its second-quarter results ahead of expectations, with consolidated GMS declining by 4.8% year-on-year, McTernan said. Both expectations and valuation were "elevated" heading into the earnings release, he added.

Management's third-quarter guidance reflects "another sequential improvement in GMS trends," which is a "good starting point," the analyst stated. The upbeat second-quarter results "support greater confidence in a return to sustainable GMS growth and margin durability," he further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of Etsy had declined by 6.98% to $57.66 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

ETSY Logo
ETSYEtsy Inc
$57.57-7.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.61
Growth
47.11
Quality
N/A
Value
25.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved