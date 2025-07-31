Dell, Alphabet And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, Managing Partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Dell Technologies Inc. DELL has strong fundamentals.

Supporting her view, BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan, on July 18, maintained Dell Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $155 to $165.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW reported excellent earnings.

On Wednesday, Tradeweb Markets reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $512.971 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $508.822 million.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG as his final trade.

Alphabet's Google is reportedly making its biggest data center investment in Asia with a $6 billion project in India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

Price Action:

Dell shares gained 0.02% to close at $133.54 on Wednesday.

Tradeweb Markets shares gained 5.7% to close at $146.12 during the session.

Alphabet shares gained 0.4% to close at $196.53.

