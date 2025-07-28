Visa, Disney, Blackstone And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, Chief Investment Strategist at Hightower Advisors, picked Visa Inc. V as her final trade.

Visa will report its fiscal third quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share. That’s up from $2.42 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $9.85 billion, compared to $8.9 billion a year earlier.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD as his final trade.

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer upgraded Gilead Sciences from Hold to Buy on Friday and announced a $133 price target.

Jason Snipe, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said Blackstone Inc. BX reported a “really strong” quarter.

On July 24, Blackstone announced a solid second quarter, surpassing analyst expectations with a 22% year-over-year (YoY) increase in segment revenues. The strong performance was fueled by a 25% increase in distributable earnings and robust growth across its key business segments, pushing the firm's total assets under management to a new industry record of over $1.2 trillion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said The Walt Disney Company DIS is ready to break out a consolidation.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst John Hodulik, on July 16, maintained Walt Disney with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $138.

Gilead Sciences shares gained 2.7% to close at $116.20 on Friday.

Blackstone shares slipped to $178.10 during the session.

Disney shares fell 0.4% to settle at $121.47 on Friday.

Visa shares gained 0.9% to close at $357.04.

