AT&T Ups Capital Investments To Drive Long-Term Growth: Analyst

AT&T Inc T has made a prudent decision to prioritize capital investments that would power its long-term growth, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The AT&T Analyst: Analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained an Outperform rating and price target of $31.

The AT&T Thesis: The Dallas-based company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, while its higher postpaid phone net addition cannibalized wireless due to the competitive environment, Atkin said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

AT&T posted consolidated revenues of $30.8 billion, up 3.5% year-on-year and ahead of consensus of $30.5 billion, the analyst stated. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA came in at $11.7 billion, topping consensus of $11.6 billion, he added.

Management expects cash tax benefits of $1.5-$2 billion in 2025 and of $2.5-$3 billion in each of 2026 and 2027, Atkin said. Due to this, AT&T decided to increase its capital expenditure in 2025 by $250 million at the midpoint and by $1.5 billion in 2026 and 2027.

The telecom giant is gaining traction in closing down legacy networks, he further commented.

T Price Action: Shares of AT&T had risen by 1.05% to $28.04 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock