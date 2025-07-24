July 24, 2025 8:21 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Praises Lowe's CEO, As For CrowdStrike: 'I'll See You At $1000'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Investor sentiment around several major stocks got a boost this week thanks to upbeat commentary from Jim Cramer and fresh analyst support.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer praised both Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD.

“Marvin Ellison [CEO of Lowe’s] is hitting the ball,” Cramer added with a buy recommendation. “He's doing his best.”

Supporting his view, Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes, on July 22, reiterated Lowe’s Companies with a Buy and maintained a $300 price target.

When asked about CrowdStrike, he said, “Take out your cost basis, and then you're going to let the rest run. And I'll see you at $1000.”

Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig, on July 17, initiated coverage on CrowdStrike with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $465.

“We're still on the verge of finding out what this Seagen acquisition does,” Cramer said when asked about Pfizer Inc. PFE. “Let's give Dr. Bourla [CEO of Pfizer] two more quarters.”

As per the recent news, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. BMY and Pfizer alliance, on July 17, announced a new direct-to-patient option for purchasing Eliquis (apixaban) via the alliance's patient resource, Eliquis 360 Support, on Thursday. Eliquis is a blood-thinning medication that reduces blood clotting and prevents strokes.

Price Action:

  • Pfizer shares gained 0.9% to settle at $25.36 on Wednesday.
  • CrowdStrike shares fell 2.1% to close at $461.52.
  • Lowe's shares gained 1.3% to settle at $228.61 on Wednesday.
