Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL rallied in early trading on Thursday, after the company reported upbeat second-quarter earnings.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Didora reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $90.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.

BofA Securities: United Airlines reported strong earnings of $3.87 per share, beating Street expectations of $3.84 per share, Didora said in a note. The company managed to beat earnings despite the Newark disruption and flight cancellations due to the Middle East tensions, he added.

The performance was driven by premium cabin exposure, which "continues to differentiate UAL from most airlines," the analyst stated. Management's outlook for the third quarter and full year came in-line with expectations, indicating the company's "conservatism around guidance and the power of its business model," he further wrote.

Raymond James: United Airlines' revenue contracted on a year-on-year basis and came in below the consensus estimates, Syth said. The company's pretax margin, at 11.0%, was slightly lower than Delta Air Lines Inc's DAL 11.6%, he added.

Management lowered their 2025 earnings guidance from $11.50-13.50 per share to $9.00-11.00 per share, while reiterating the capex outlook, the analyst stated. "Notably, beginning in early July, United has seen a sequential 6 ppt acceleration in demand vs. 2Q25 indicating that forward booking might be reaching demand levels consistent with earlier in the year," he further wrote.

UAL Price Action: Shares of United Airlines had risen by 2.82% to $90.79 at the time of publication on Thursday.

