On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal picked The Walt Disney Company DIS as his final trade.

On July 9, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained Disney with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $140. Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $120 to $140.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, named Wells Fargo & Company WFC as her final trade.

Supporting her view, Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, beating market estimates of $1.40 per share. Wells Fargo reported a net interest income of $11.71 billion on Tuesday, down 2% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Toast, Inc. TOST is breaking out.

Lending support to his choice, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad, on June 2, initiated coverage on Toast with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $48.

Jason Snipe, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Emerson Electric Co. EMR amid significant demand for industrial.

Supporting his choice, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz, on Monday, maintained Emerson Electric with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $146 to $165.

Price Action:

Wells Fargo shares dipped 5.5% to close at $78.86 on Tuesday.

Toast fell 0.3% to close at $44.34 during the session.

Emerson Electric shares fell 0.2% to settle at $139.69 on Tuesday.

Disney shares slipped 0.8% to close at $118.98 during the session.

