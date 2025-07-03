July 3, 2025 11:05 AM 1 min read

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trial Enter Critical Stage, Analyst Predicts Big Gains

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd TLX is the world's most "diversified, comprehensively positioned, and standalone publicly-traded radiopharmaceuticals company," according to HC Wainwright.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $23.

The Telix Pharmaceuticals Thesis: TLX591 is undergoing global Phase III trials for mCRPC (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer).

This treatment is differentiated by its "patient-friendly dosing regimen," Burns said in the initiation note.

Telix Pharmaceuticals is also advancing TLX592, which is designed for a faster elimination from circulation than standard antibodies and to reduce bone marrow residence time, the analyst stated. The compound could enter clinical development in the back half of this year, he added.

The company has several early-stage assets, which could lend upside, Burns said.

"Telix has developed and validated a breakthrough generator technology for the production of lead-212 and successfully completed first production of this promising alpha-emitting therapeutic radioisotope," he further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals had declined by 1.85% to $16.11 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Overview
