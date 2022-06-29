ñol

Elon Musk's 6-Day Silence On Twitter Unlikely To Be About Tesla, Analyst Says

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk's reticence on social media could be due to his M&A negotiations with Twitter.
  • The Tesla CEO may also be conducting a real-time test to show what happens to engagement when he doesn't tweet.

Tesla Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk has been conspicuously quiet on Twitter Inc.'s (TWTR) namesake social-media platform.

His absence is being felt considering Musk is very active on Twitter, often using the platform to offer updates on his many ventures, and launch scathing criticisms against his detractors.

The Tesla CEO's brief sabbatical from Twitter since June 21 may have to do with the Twitter deal, according to Future Fund co-founder Gary Black.

Recall how Musk has agreed to take Twitter private in a $54.20 per share deal. Since the deal terms were made public, Musk has voiced displeasure at the lack of transparency on spam accounts and bots on the platform. Rumors suggest that Musk is renegotiating the deal value.

 

 

Musk's reticence on social media could be due to either the two parties inching closer to an M&A announcement, or Musk's intention to do a real-time test to show what happens to the engagement of followers or media when he doesn't tweet.

"I doubt it's about $TSLA," Black said in a tweet.

Related Link: Musk Lists These As 'Still Unresolved Matters' With The Twitter Deal

Another user suggested that Musk may be busy with an end-of-quarter push, or the imminent first orbital launch of the Starship by Musk's SpaceX company.

"A lot of setup/movement is happening right now at Starbase," he added.

Tesla shares closed Tuesday's session down 5% at $697.99 and Twitter lost 1.02% to end at $38.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

