ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RBC Capital Says This Dystrophy Stock 'Is Worth A Look'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital says Edgewise Therapeutics Inc's EWTX interim results from the ARCH study of EDG-5506 in Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) improve reward/risk into October functional readout at 15 mg, which can help further de-risk the asset into the phase 2 BMD and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) studies.
  • The analysts believe stable patient NSAAs in October readout can potentially drive shares up 100% and further improve the setup into 2Q23 placebo-controlled randomized DMD readout and 2H23 placebo-controlled randomized BMD readout.
  • Safety continued to look clean with good tolerability, which we believe underscores a wide therapeutic window that can enable dosing of both BMD adults and adolescents, as well as DMD patients. 
  • Overall, the analyst continues to like the company given the encouraging clinical and preclinical data, experienced management team, and sufficient cash to reach major catalysts.
  • RBC believes Edgewise is worth a look, especially with DMD getting more spotlight.
  • Price Action: EWTX shares are up 5.95% at $7.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral