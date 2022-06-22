RBC Capital Says This Dystrophy Stock 'Is Worth A Look'

- RBC Capital says Edgewise Therapeutics Inc's EWTX interim results from the ARCH study of EDG-5506 in Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) improve reward/risk into October functional readout at 15 mg, which can help further de-risk the asset into the phase 2 BMD and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) studies.
- The analysts believe stable patient NSAAs in October readout can potentially drive shares up 100% and further improve the setup into 2Q23 placebo-controlled randomized DMD readout and 2H23 placebo-controlled randomized BMD readout.
- Safety continued to look clean with good tolerability, which we believe underscores a wide therapeutic window that can enable dosing of both BMD adults and adolescents, as well as DMD patients.
- Overall, the analyst continues to like the company given the encouraging clinical and preclinical data, experienced management team, and sufficient cash to reach major catalysts.
- RBC believes Edgewise is worth a look, especially with DMD getting more spotlight.
- Price Action: EWTX shares are up 5.95% at $7.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral