Why This NextEra Energy Partners Analyst Is Turning Bullish

NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP has flattened the incentive distribution rights (IDR) fees with its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary NextEra Energy Inc. NEE, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The NextEra Energy Partners Analyst: Shelby Tucker upgraded the rating for NextEra Energy Partners from Sector Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target from $86 to $89.

The NextEra Energy Partners Thesis: The revised free structure is likely to enable the company to “gain financial flexibility through lower equity needs and give the company more ammunition to execute on dropdowns or acquisitions," Tucker said in the upgrade note.

NextEra Energy Partners has many avenues to generate accelerated growth, including the operation advantages of NextEra Energy Resources (NEER), which has a strong renewables development pipeline, as well as “backlog, third-party acquisitions, and organic growth” the analyst wrote.

These give NextEra Energy Partners “the ability to execute on its financial targets,” he added.

NEP Price Action: Shares of NextEra Energy Partners had risen by 1.16% to $71.69 at the time of publication Friday.