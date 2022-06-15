ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chardan Sees Over 200% Upside On This Small-Cap Cancer-Focused Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 2:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Chardan has initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc ONCR with a Buy rating and a price target of $5.
  • The analysts based it on the company's commercial potential with its lead oncolytic virus immunotherapy ONCR-177 from its HSV platform.
  • Oncorus' HSV platform utilizes the herpes simplex virus (HSV) type 1 backbone that incorporates more transgenes, retains the ability to replicate in tumor cells, and has orthogonal safety strategies to attenuate viral replication in healthy tissues. 
  • Related: Why Did Oncorus Shares Slump To 52-Week Low Today?
  • The company's lead program, ONCR-177, is being evaluated as a monotherapy and combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda in an ongoing phase I study for solid tumors. 
  • Chardan notes that treatment in the monotherapy arm was "well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities," and the recommended phase 2 dose was determined as 4e8 PFU/dose in 4 mL.
  • The analyst projects an initial product launch for the program in 2026. Using a probability of success of 25% for the program, Chardan estimates ONCR-177 netting ~$230 million in probability-adjusted global sales in 2030.
  • Price Action: ONCR shares are down 3.40% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral