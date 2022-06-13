HC Wainwright Says This Lymphoma Candidate Has Better Response Rates Than Approved Medications

- ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT presented updated efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2 trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301) in relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Cami demonstrated a 70.1% overall response rate (ORR), with a 33.3% complete response (CR) rate. From a safety perspective, eight of 117 patients developed Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)/polyradiculopathy.
- HC Wainwright says that after considering the highly advanced nature of these patients, the response rates seen with Cami appear better than those achieved with other approved medications for relapsed or refractory cHL.
- Also See: Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ADC Therapeutics Price Target On 'Repositioned Zynlonta Pipeline Strategy.'
- Seagen Inc's SGEN Adcetris, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY Opdivo, and Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda have demonstrated 73% (32%), 69% (16%), and 66% (25%) ORRs (CR rates), respectively.
- The analysts say that due to the GBS symptoms, it only expects physician adoption of Cami in the post-anti-PD1 and -Adcetris setting.
- HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating with a price target of $54.
- Price Action: ADCT shares are down 6.15% at $6.26 during the market session on the last check Monday.
