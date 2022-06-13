ñol

Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Caribou's Allogeneic CAR-T Hit By Durability

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 2:41 PM | 2 min read
  • Caribou Biosciences Inc CRBU announced the presentation of additional initial clinical data from its ANTLER Phase 1 trial for CB-010 in relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). 
  • Following a single dose at the initial dose level of 40 million CAR-T cells, a 100% complete response (CR) rate (6 of 6 patients) was observed as the best response. 
  • Related: Caribou's Lymphoma Candidate Shows 100% Response Rate In Early-Stage Study.
  • At 6 months following the single dose of CB-010, 40% of patients remained in CR (2 of 5 patients) as of the May 13 data cutoff date. 
  • One patient suffered grade 3 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome that resolved in 39 hours. Still, none of the patients experienced graft-versus-host disease or grade 2 or greater cytokine release syndrome (CRS). Two patients had grade 1 CRS. 
  • Caribou has begun enrolling patients at the second dose level, 80 million CAR-T cells. Doubling the dose could drive longer-lasting responses.
  • "Our conviction is intact that the recent dataset positions CRBU to potentially differentiate vs. competitors in a meaningful and favorable way as data matures and the company explores larger patient numbers and higher dose(s)," SVB Securities wrote. 
  • HC Wainwright says that CB-010's response rate and the complete response rate are more competitive than those seen with the FDA-approved CAR-T agents. 
  • It notes that Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD Yescarta demonstrated a 74% ORR (54% CR) and 94% ORR (79% CR) in DLBCL and FL, respectively, and Novartis AG's NVS Kymriah demonstrated a 53% ORR (39% CR) and 87% ORR (68% CR) in DLBCL and FL, respectively.
  • Price Action: CRBU shares are down 25.70% at $5.16 during the market session on the last check Monday.

