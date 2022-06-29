RBC Capital Maintains Underperform Rating for Enerpac Tool Group: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Underperform rating of Enerpac Tool Group EPAC and lower its price target from $19.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group are trading down 0.86% over the last 24 hours, at $18.34 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 1.85% decline from the current share price.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through two segments: industrial tools and services and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.