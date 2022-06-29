Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Rating for Janus Henderson Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Sell rating of Janus Henderson Gr JHG and lower its price target from $27.00 to $21.00.

Shares of Janus Henderson Gr are trading down 4.19% over the last 24 hours, at $23.77 per share.

A move to $21.00 would account for a 11.65% decrease from the current share price.

About Janus Henderson Gr

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (22%) and institutional (23%) clients. At the end of March 2022, active equities (61%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (15%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 361.0 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 58% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (32%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.