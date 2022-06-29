Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Teck Resources: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Teck Resources TECK and lower its price target from $52.00 to $48.00.

Shares of Teck Resources are trading down 4.73% over the last 24 hours, at $31.65 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 51.66% increase from the current share price.

About Teck Resources

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low carbon metals such as copper.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.