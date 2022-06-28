What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of Ovintiv

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of Ovintiv OVV to Overweight with a price target of $64.00, changing its price target from $56.00 to $64.00.

Shares of Ovintiv are trading up 2.35% over the last 24 hours, at $48.39 per share.

A move to $64.00 would account for a 32.26% increase from the current share price.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Montney, and Duvernay areas. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1,348 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 543 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 53% oil and natural gas liquids and 47% natural gas.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.