Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for TriplePoint Venture Gwth: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG and lower its price target from $19.00 to $16.00.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Gwth are trading down 0.08% over the last 24 hours, at $13.08 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 22.32% increase from the current share price.

About TriplePoint Venture Gwth

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of biofuels, business applications software, wireless communications equipment, e-commerce, clothing and accessories, conferencing equipment and services, personal goods, financial institutions and services, entertainment, mixed retailing, and healthcare services. Geographically, all the operations of the firm function through the region of the US.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.