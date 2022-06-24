What To Know About Keefe, Bruyette & Woods's Upgrade of Progressive

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded its rating of Progressive PGR to Market Perform with a price target of $107.00, changing its price target from $96.00 to $107.00.

Shares of Progressive are trading up 4.85% over the last 24 hours, at $115.07 per share.

A move to $107.00 would account for a 7.01% decrease from the current share price.

About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has over 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth- largest auto insurer in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the U.S. and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.