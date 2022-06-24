Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Northern Trust: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Northern Trust NTRS and lower its price target from $141.00 to $121.00.

Shares of Northern Trust are trading up 3.5% over the last 24 hours, at $97.10 per share.

A move to $121.00 would account for a 24.61% increase from the current share price.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the United States and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.2 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.