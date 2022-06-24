Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for Darden Restaurants: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Darden Restaurants DRI and lower its price target from $152.00 to $124.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants are trading up 2.6% over the last 24 hours, at $118.60 per share.

A move to $124.00 would account for a 4.55% increase from the current share price.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants is the largest restaurant operator in the U.S. casual and fine dining markets, with consolidated revenue of $7.2 billion in fiscal 2021 resulting in 3.8% market share (per Euromonitor data and our calculations). The company maintains a portfolio of eight restaurant chains: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. Darden generates revenue almost exclusively from company-owned restaurants, though a network of 64 franchised restaurants and consumer-packaged goods sales through the traditional grocery channel contribute modestly. As of the end of Darden's fiscal 2022 third quarter, the company owned 1,855 restaurants in the U.S.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.