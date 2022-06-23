BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Rating for Century Aluminum: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Century Aluminum CENX and lower its price target from $14.00 to $9.00.

Shares of Century Aluminum are trading down 14.52% over the last 24 hours, at $7.30 per share.

A move to $9.00 would account for a 23.28% increase from the current share price.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.