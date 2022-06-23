Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for Alexandria Real Estate: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Alexandria Real Estate ARE and lower its price target from $219.00 to $172.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate are trading up 1.78% over the last 24 hours, at $135.77 per share.

A move to $172.00 would account for a 26.68% increase from the current share price.

About Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and leasing of urban offices on science and technology campuses throughout the United States. The company redevelops offices, warehouses, and shell space for its tenants in areas close to high concentrations of specialized research institutions and businesses. The majority of Alexandria's real estate portfolio is split between the Greater Boston and San Francisco areas. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of revenue from its tenant companies. Alexandria's largest customers in terms of revenue are public biotechnology, multinational pharmaceutical, life science product, and academic and medical research entities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.