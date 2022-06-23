TD Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Louisiana-Pacific: Here's What You Need To Know

TD Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Louisiana-Pacific LPX and lower its price target from $85.00 to $75.00.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific are trading down 4.58% over the last 24 hours, at $51.02 per share.

A move to $75.00 would account for a 47.0% increase from the current share price.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp is primarily an oriented strand board producer while offering engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction. The company's segment includes Siding; OSB; EWP and South America. It generates maximum revenue from the Siding segment. The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering of engineered wood siding, trim, and fascia, including LP SmartSide Trim and Siding, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries Lap Siding, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.