Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Herc Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Herc Hldgs HRI and lower its price target from $205.00 to $180.00.

Shares of Herc Hldgs are trading down 0.67% over the last 24 hours, at $86.83 per share.

A move to $180.00 would account for a 107.3% increase from the current share price.

About Herc Hldgs

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company (3% market share) in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with a fleet size of $4.6 billion. It serves commercial and residential construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-year-plus history, the company has rented equipment such as aerial lifts to its customers for intermittent use. More recently, it has broadened its catalog to include a host of specialty items. Separately, Herc Holdings' strategy now incorporates long-term rentals to industrial customers where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.