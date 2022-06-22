Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for PayPal Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of PayPal Holdings PYPL and lower its price target from $100.00 to $95.00.

Shares of PayPal Holdings are trading up 1.2% over the last 24 hours, at $73.24 per share.

A move to $95.00 would account for a 29.72% increase from the current share price.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.