Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Amedisys: Here's What You Need To Know

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Amedisys AMED and lower its price target from $155.00 to $125.00.

Shares of Amedisys are trading down 12.59% over the last 24 hours, at $106.09 per share.

A move to $125.00 would account for a 17.82% increase from the current share price.

About Amedisys

Amedisys Inc is a healthcare services company in the United States. The company brings healthcare to the home through the provision of home healthcare services, hospice services, high acuity care segment , and personal care services. The Home Health Segment provides skilled nurses, therapists, and aids to patients' homes throughout the United States, Hospice segment operates many centers designed to provide comfort and support for terminally ill patients, Personal Care Segment provides individuals with assistance in their daily living activities and High acuity care segment can deliver the essential elements of inpatient hospital, SNF care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Home Health segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.