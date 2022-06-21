Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Centerspace: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Centerspace CSR and lower its price target from $110.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Centerspace are trading up 1.29% over the last 24 hours, at $79.34 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 26.04% increase from the current share price.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment, and it owns properties in the following states: Minnesota, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana. Rental income represents the company's main source of revenue, and properties owned in Minnesota, Colorado, and North Dakota represent the majority of the firm's commercial presence.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.