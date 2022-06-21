BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Rating for Gartner: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Gartner IT and lower its price target from $315.00 to $265.00.

Shares of Gartner are trading up 1.71% over the last 24 hours, at $234.27 per share.

A move to $265.00 would account for a 13.12% increase from the current share price.

About Gartner

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and hosted nearly 80 IT conferences across the globe in 2007.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

